Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 65, Webster City 50
Ankeny 61, Des Moines, Hoover 54
Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, OT
Bettendorf 67, Davenport, North 57
Bondurant Farrar 60, Newton 50
Cedar Falls 81, Dubuque, Hempstead 32
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 43
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City Liberty High School 69
Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Dakota Valley, S.D. 79, Sioux City, West 69
Davenport, Central 83, Muscatine 52
Davenport, West 64, North Scott, Eldridge 57, OT
Decorah 57, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Denison-Schleswig 71, Atlantic 60
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 55
Dubuque, Senior 82, Waterloo, West 74
Fairfield 57, Clear Creek-Amana 54
Humboldt 82, Gilbert 77
Indianola 94, Des Moines, East 64
Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50
Kirksville, Mo. 58, Keokuk 44
Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 48
Marion 59, Williamsburg 43
Maryville, Mo. 74, Creston 52
Mount Vernon 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 58
North Polk, Alleman 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 48
Norwalk 53, ADM, Adel 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50
Ottumwa 68, Fort Madison 40
Pella 63, Mount Pleasant 57
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, South Sioux City, Neb. 62
Sioux City, East 89, Storm Lake 37
Solon 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Southeast Polk 57, Ames 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
