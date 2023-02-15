Open in App
Iowa City, IA
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

9 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 65, Webster City 50

Ankeny 61, Des Moines, Hoover 54

Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, OT

Bettendorf 67, Davenport, North 57

Bondurant Farrar 60, Newton 50

Cedar Falls 81, Dubuque, Hempstead 32

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 43

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City Liberty High School 69

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Dakota Valley, S.D. 79, Sioux City, West 69

Davenport, Central 83, Muscatine 52

Davenport, West 64, North Scott, Eldridge 57, OT

Decorah 57, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Denison-Schleswig 71, Atlantic 60

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 55

Dubuque, Senior 82, Waterloo, West 74

Fairfield 57, Clear Creek-Amana 54

Humboldt 82, Gilbert 77

Indianola 94, Des Moines, East 64

Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50

Kirksville, Mo. 58, Keokuk 44

Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 48

Marion 59, Williamsburg 43

Maryville, Mo. 74, Creston 52

Mount Vernon 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 58

North Polk, Alleman 51, Dallas Center-Grimes 48

Norwalk 53, ADM, Adel 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50

Ottumwa 68, Fort Madison 40

Pella 63, Mount Pleasant 57

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, South Sioux City, Neb. 62

Sioux City, East 89, Storm Lake 37

Solon 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Southeast Polk 57, Ames 52

Wahlert, Dubuque 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

