Girls basketball: Winter Haven, Lake Gibson advance to region finals

WINTER HAVEN ― Winter Haven head girls basketball coach Johnny Lawson envisioned his team playing great in the transition heading into the Class 7A regional semifinals Tuesday at Winter Haven High School.

And that’s exactly what happened, as the No. 3 team in Class 7A blew out the hapless Sarasota Riverview Rams, 63-39. With the win, the Blue Devils have advanced to the regional finals for the 13th time in Lawson’s 15 years as coach.

“Offensively, I was happy with some transition stuff,” Lawson said. "Again, we know what it’s going to take to go to state. That’s not going to cut it. We got to be better.”

Freshman all-county guard Serenity Hardy put her best foot forward with 13 points, three rebounds and one steal. Senior guard Bre’Asia Washington had a game-high 18 points, three steals and an assist. And sophomore guard Jaeden Williams had herself a day with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“My shot wasn’t on, so I had to drive to the basket, (and) attack the gaps to get my teammates open,” Hardy said. “I feel like I impacted the game by communication, and getting my teammates involved, and myself.”

And that happened early and often for Hardy, as she dropped eight points in the first. Hardy was able to take advantage of a Rams team that was too loose with the basketball, which for the game meant turnovers.

Riverview sophomore guard Krysten Montas scored six points in the first, but Winter Haven ended the quarter with a 19-8 lead.

More defense led to offense for Winter Haven, which meant freshman guard Aubrey Hall hitting a three to balloon the score to 32-13 near the end of the second quarter.

Winter Haven ‘s guard play just overpowered and blew by Riverview all game, adding to the collection of lopsided wins to cruise control to the regional finals.

“We’re improving, but we can always do better,” Hardy said.

Montas was the high scorer for the Rams, as she put up 14 points.

Winter Haven (22-4) will take on Plant (22-4), the No. 6 team in Class 7A in the regional finals 7 p.m. Friday at Winter Haven.

“(We can work on) everything — our offensive sets and defense,” Lawson said. “I was really happy with our leadership tonight. Jaeden Williams really stepped out and led us tonight. And I think we need to work on every aspect of the game.”

6A-2: Lake Gibson 65, Viera 55

Lake Gibson took control of the game in the second quarter, going up 21-20 on a free throw made by Taniya Brown and went on to advance to the region finals for the first time since head coach Antonia Bennett played for the Braves in 2008. Lake Gibson will play at Orlando Edgewater at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Brown finished with 23 points in support of Jamila Ray, who scored a team-high 25 points.

Lake Gibson fell behind 10-3 early and trailed 16-12 after the first quarter. The Braves then opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run, took the lead for good on Brown's free throw and outscored Viera, 19-9, in the second quarter to take a 31-24 halftime lead.

The Braves led by as many as 10 point in the third quarter, leading 48-38, going into the final quarter. Viera tried to rally and cut Lake Gibson's lead to five points. Back-to-back turnovers, however, allowed Lake Gibson to bump its lead back up to 10 points.

Lauren Bell led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points, followed by Nia Santiago, who scored 12 points. Viera ended the season with a 22-5 record.

