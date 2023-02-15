Open in App
Stillwater, OK
KFOR

Cowboys’ Winning Streak Ends With Home Loss to Kansas

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bueoq_0knmkMKm00

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had their five-game winning streak snapped with an 87-76 loss to 5th-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Jayhawks shot 66 percent from the field in the second half and 54 percent for the game, led by a career high 26 points from Gradey Dick.

OSU shot 50 percent from the field for the game, but had five more turnovers than Kansas.

The Cowboys led by as many as five points in the first half, but the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run spanning the two halves to take the lead for good.

The first half featured six ties and 12 lead changes.

Bryce Thompson and Kalib Boone combined to score 30 points in the first half for OSU.

Thompson finished with 17 points, while Boone had 27 points.

John-Michael Wright had 18 points, making six of OSU’s eight three-pointers.

The Cowboys drop to 16-10 overall, 7-6 in Big 12 play.

OSU plays at #22 TCU Saturday at 1:00 pm.

