Man running is fatally struck by three vehicles near Vincent High School on Milwaukee's northwest side

A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by three vehicles on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. on the 7500 block of North 99th Street near Vincent High School.

According to police, the pedestrian was running across the street when a northbound vehicle driven by a 75-year-old Milwaukee man collided with the pedestrian. Another vehicle, driven by 21-year-old woman, also hit the pedestrian. Finally, a third vehicle struck the pedestrian as well.

The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene without stopping, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene and drivers of the first and second vehicles stayed on scene and are cooperating with police.

