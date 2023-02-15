Multiple local school districts cancel all Wednesday classes due to snow and cold

Two local school districts have made the decision to cancel classes for the second day in a row due to the severe winter weather currently pounding East Idaho.

Blackfoot School District 55 and Snake River School District 52 will be closed for the second straight day on Wednesday after canceling classes on Tuesday because of the snowstorm that's already dumped several inches of snow on the region.

West Jefferson School District 253 has also canceled all Wednesday classes after delaying the start of classes by two hours on Tuesday due to the snowy conditions.

In addition to the snow, the National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of East Idaho calling for wind chills as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Conditions this cold are dangerous and the weather service is advising local residents to stay indoors.

For the latest school closure updates stay with idahostatejournal.com.