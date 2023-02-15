Open in App
Blount County, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Need for nurses delays public opening of mental health crisis center

By Jen Cardone,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218w5f_0knmgdZX00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – A crisis care center meant to take the burden off of jails and emergency rooms across Jefferson, St. Clair and Blount Counties has not yet opened to the public and had to delay its launch this week.

This comes as the Craig Crisis Care Center is working to fill a need of 20 open nursing positions since its grand opening in January.

Executive Director Jim Crego said the clinic will start getting much needed emergency care for the mentally ill.

“If they were to come to the crisis care center, they are going to receive services immediately,” Crego said. “This is all that we do.”

‘I love Birmingham’: How a Parisian fell for the Magic City

According to Crego, having this center would help to both eliminate wait times at hospitals for these patients and unneeded space at the jails, when the time comes to open to the public.

“If we can get the word out to nurses that are maybe looking for a change in their career maybe want to do something from the ground up, this is a service that has not yet opened our doors to the public,” Crego said. “We need nurses in the worst way. That’s prevented us from opening right now. We don’t have enough nurses to operate this facility safely.”

Xavier Bryant will be a clinician and said he is ready to take the reigns after a physician and nurse do a physical assessment of a future consumer.

“Mental health is something that I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface on, but the need is still there,” Bryant said. “A lot of people want them to behave like they don’t have those issues, but they do. This is really an emergency room for those people.”

This cannot happen without 10 registered nurses and 10 licensed practical nurses, Crego said.

You can speak with staff on site at 401 Beacon Parkway West in Birmingham or apply online for the open nursing positions.

In the meantime, Crego said staff on site is continuing to train until they are ready to operate at full capacity.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
Local churches seeing resurgence in membership post COVID-19 pandemic
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Wylam family concerned about abandoned property
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
Community Conversation: The epidemic of gun violence through the eyes of Birmingham children
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Huntsville joins opioid lawsuit against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart
Huntsville, AL22 hours ago
$250k grant awarded to city of Good Hope
Good Hope, AL1 day ago
Devyn Keith removed as Huntsville city council finance chair, travel request denied
Huntsville, AL21 hours ago
Emergency supplies sold tax free this weekend
Vestavia Hills, AL1 day ago
Pell City homes damaged after possible social media trend, front door kicked in
Pell City, AL1 day ago
Ash Wednesday unifies faiths across Alabama
Homewood, AL1 day ago
Birmingham bankers indicted for attempt to steal customer information
Birmingham, AL9 hours ago
More than 3,600 unmarked graves rediscovered on property in Alabama, mayor says
Mobile, AL6 hours ago
Morgan County work release trustee walks off job
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Anniston man known as ‘Killer Cam’ sentenced to 18 years for drug distribution
Anniston, AL9 hours ago
Double homicide unsolved 1 year later, Birmingham police seek justice
Birmingham, AL1 hour ago
Many come out for emotional town hall on future of Birmingham-Southern College
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
EPA: 2-3 more weeks to put out Moody landfill fire
Moody, AL1 day ago
Man found shot in Birmingham, no suspects in custody
Birmingham, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy