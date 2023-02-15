Islamorada Village Council discusses environmental concerns, passes comp plan changes

Among the environmental concerns discussed at the Feb. 9 Islamorada Village Council were waste removal and recycling, a plastic bag ban and an artificial reef to address fishing pressures within spawning grounds. These will continue to be explored.

Greg Sullivan, senior district manager with current village contractor Waste Management, said his Fortune 200 company is interested in continuing to be Islamorada’s solid waste service provider. However, other vendors were on hand to ask the village to put the contract out to bid as a means to obtain the best service at the best price.

Councilman Mark Gregg said he would prefer pursuing both extending the contract with Waste Management while negotiating rates as well as putting the contract out to bid, and Village Attorney John Quick said that could be done.

Council members and residents said recycling at businesses needs to be added to the waste collection contract because commercial recycling using Dumpsters never worked.

Former councilwoman Deb Gillis, who owns an inn, said her business recycles by using three blue recycling bins on her property. Large blue bins are given to homeowners for their residential recycling needs. Gillis added she knows a local business who uses 20 blue bins to ensure recycling at that enterprise.

Councilman Henry Rosenthal gave an update on a proposed ban of single-use plastic bags at Publix. State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, filed House Bill 363 Jan. 23 to ban their usage especially geared toward coastal communities and establish dates for the law’s implementation.

Rosenthal suggested the village adopt a resolution of support of the ban and named the eight states that already have implemented similar prohibitions. Gregg said he was reluctant to express official support during the meeting since he had not read the bill. A resolution could be brought back to a future meeting.

Capt. Jon Reynolds, president of South Atlantic Fishing Environmentalists, called for support of an artificial reef to be placed in federal waters off Islamorada near Little Conch Key to attract pelagic fish such as tuna and wahoo. He asked the village to consider being the permit holder, which he said carried no liability.

Council and staff demurred, wondering aloud if the county might consider holding the permit instead. Reynolds said he seeks to address fishing pressures within spawning grounds with this artificial reef.

Affordable housing was discussed in relation to what is happening — or not happening, as is the case — at Gardenia and Woods Avenue on Plantation Key. Gorman Company and Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys had verbal agreements to build housing on adjacent parcels.

Habitat Executive Director Lindsay Fast said the not-for-profit is ready to build and has an agreement with the Florida Keys Land Trust to manage a rental program and contracts. She said Habitat is ready to move forward on the project assigned to Gorman as well if that company agrees. She has contractor, CBT Construction, a local partner with Habitat, lined up to build. Staff was asked to talk with Gorman about options.

Several ordinances regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and consideration of methodology on a proposed $120,000 worth of charitable contributions from village taxpayers to area not-for-profits passed. The comp plan amendments were related to directing growth according to the Future Land Use Map series, the Building Permit Allocation System and the five-year schedule of capital improvements; limiting transient rental use of residential properties; valuation criteria for vacation rental registration, and towing code and fees related to wrecker operations.

Approved resolutions included supporting funding and completion of Everglades restoration projects in both federal and state budgets; a request that the Monroe County Land Authority prioritize village properties for the purposes of habitat protection and conservation, as well as density reduction, and re-sell these lands to the state’s Florida Forever Program.