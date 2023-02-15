Suspect denied bond in Key West parking lot shooting

A judge on Tuesday denied bond to a Key West man charged with shooting and killing another local man behind a Key West bar on early Monday morning.

Judge Albert Kelley denied bond to Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who is being charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, of Key West. The incident started after Brewer, 57, reportedly confronted Hughes for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in the Searstown shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or more times.

Hughes was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center by Key West Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The scene was secured for several hours while Key West Police Department detectives responded and took over the investigation. The suspect was transported to the police station, interviewed and arrested, KWPD spokeswoman Alyson Crean said Monday.

Police and prosecutors reviewed video surveillance footage from the buildings, which showed both men as possibly being drunk and Hughes’ actions not justifying a lethal use of force, said Mansfield, adding he did not rule out bringing the case before a grand jury to upgrade the charge to first-degree murder.

Surveillance video came from multiple sources, including Brewer, the scooter shop and Conch Town Liquor & Lounge. Brewer had previously complained to the State Attorney’s Office about drug activity in the parking lot, and a narcotics investigator remembered that Brewer had angles showing the parking lot, Mansfield said.

Hughes’ family and friends attended the hearing on Tuesday but did not speak.

Monday’s arrest was not Brewer’s first for a violent crime. He was arrested two years ago to the month after he reportedly punched his girlfriend in the face after he had been drinking at the Stock Island Yacht Club, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report.

Brewer was charged with battery causing great bodily harm. He agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program in April 2021 with 12 months of supervised release, not use “intoxicants to excess” and undergo random drug and alcohol screening, attend anger management classes and undergo and substance abuse evaluation, according to the court file in the case.

In exchange for successfully completing the terms of the pretrial agreement, the State Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute the case.

Deputies were called to Brewer’s home, and upon entering, saw his girlfriend’s “lips appeared to have an injury,” arrest report stated. The couple was having a “verbal disagreement” while they were driving home from the Stock Island Yacht Club and the “suspect (Brewer) subsequently punched her in the face with a closed fist,” the report stated.

Brewer received four years of probation after being arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Panama City, Florida, in 1985, according to court records. He also received 12 months of probation after being arrested on DUI charge in Lumpkin, Georgia, in 1996, court records state.

On Tuesday, prosecutors have yet to determine if Brewer had a concealed weapons permits issued by the state of Florida, prosecutors said.

