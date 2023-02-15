Boot Key residents work to protect grass flat

A group live-aboard boaters is trying to secure state permission to keep nearly a dozen homemade buoys in place that are protecting a seagrass flat near Boot Key Harbor.

The flat in the center of the harbor ranges from a few inches deep to about 2 feet deep at high tide, according to Peggy Stafford, who lives on a boat in Boot Key Harbor and was part of the group that placed the buoys there.

Seagrass is an important fish and marine habitat, and there are laws in place to protect it.

“As boating residents of the Marathon City Marina in Boot Key Harbor, we love our marine environment, and want to protect it,” Stafford wrote recently in a letter to Monroe County Marine Resources Division. “This grass flat, and other grasses along the edges of the harbor, shelter an amazing amount of sea life. Fish, starfish, eels, jelly fish and more. Dolphins and manatees are frequent visitors to the harbor.

“The center grass flat has a few sanctioned markers spaced around it, but they are quite far apart. Those of us who are moored around the flat have seen, on almost a daily basis, powerboats running into and then aground on these flats, if they don’t heed our yelling to turn around.”

The marina residents have long discussed various solutions to this problem, Stafford said. Several of the live-board residents and boat owners had spoken with the marina manager and tried to obtain interest from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“It seemed there were roadblocks at every turn. No one knew who had the jurisdiction to add marks,” Stafford said. “The flats were getting scarred every day by wayward boaters. So, in spring of 2022, one individual purchased about a dozen buoys, at a cost of over $3,000, and installed them this fall around the flat, so the perimeter marks are much closer together. Many of us have donated to offset his cost. This solution is working well. The flats area is well delineated.”

However, state law prohibits the installation of buoys with a permit.

“The FWC appreciates the engagement of concerned citizens,” FWC spokeswoman Ashlee Brahier Sklute stated. “We are working with these stakeholders to have the buoys permitted legally to comply with Florida law. To permit the buoys, constituents will need to work with FWC, DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), USACE (United States Army Corps of Engineers) and USCG (United States Coast Guard). Florida law stipulates that unpermitted buoys would be required to be removed if they remain unpermitted. Pursuant to Subsection 327.40(b)1., Florida Statues, ‘[n]o person or municipality, county, or other governmental entity shall place any uniform waterway marker in, on or over the waters or shores of the state without a permit from the division.’”

One of the live-aboard residents is currently working with the state on permitting the homemade buoys, Stafford said.

The county’s Marine Resources Division has secured a grant to replace seven existing buoys that are there to protect the flat, but it could be months before the work is complete, according to the county.

