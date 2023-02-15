County to vote on support for Mosquito Control

As the governor and state Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission will Wednesday, Feb. 15, vote on a resolution expressing the county’s support for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature has already approved state legislation revoking Disney World’s designation as a special tax district. Several years ago, former Gov. Rick Scott started scrutinizing various mosquito control districts and other special taxing districts, but chose not to dismantle the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and others.

Currently, state Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability has hired a firm, which is conducting a “performance review of each independent mosquito control district,” according to a letter the state Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability sent the Florida Keys district. The review, essentially an audit, is currently being conducted in the Keys.

Keys Mosquito Control District board chair Phil Goodman will brief the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday on the review and the district’s request for a letter of support.

All of the advances in cutting-edge technology in the mosquito control field are being developed in the counties that have taxing special districts, Goodman said. Goodman cited Miami-Dade County as an example if the county would have had a mosquito control district, the county would have done far better countering such tropical diseases as Zika and dengue fever, he said.

“They (state legislators) want us to look like Miami, but Miami should look like us,” Goodman said. “It’s not cheap, but we provide a good value to the taxpayers of the Florida Keys.”

County commissioners will also vote on a resolution “expressing the board’s support for efforts of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority to situate a reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon, Florida in the Middle Keys,” according to the commission’s agenda.

The Monroe County Commission meets all day Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. Information on the meeting and participating can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

tohara@keysnews.com