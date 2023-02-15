Open in App
Jacksonville, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville beats Gilmer 43-38 in first-round playoff action

By Garrett Sanders,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YrTF_0knmdAHD00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas matchup at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler Wednesday night at the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes and the Jacksonville Maidens matched up in the opening round of the girls’ basketball playoffs.

Jacksonville held on down the stretch to beat Gilmer 43-38, and will now get ready to take on Jasper in Hudson this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

