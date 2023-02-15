Open in App
Livermore, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Independent Black winemaker strives to be an example for others

By Max Darrow,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEH4L_0knmbJ0U00

Independent Black winemaker strives to be an example for others 02:24

LIVERMORE - From the wine-making process to the labeling process, Aaliyah Nitoto pays close attention to every detail of her operation -- along with paying attention to what her success means to others.

"It's really important to make sure not only that you have a really pleasing and appealing label that reflects what's inside the bottle - you have to have it put on right," she said.

Nitoto is the founder of Free Range Flower Winery in Livermore. She makes wine from locally sourced flowers.

"The flavor depends on the flowers," she said.

She's come a long way since she started pursuing her dream.

"I started in Oakland in a shipping container, basically, in West Oakland," she said.

In the wine business, there aren't a lot of people who make wine from flowers, and there aren't a lot of people of color in the industry, either.

"Representation is really important," she said. "Winery owners that are black in the United States comprise less than 1% of all the wineries. Of those less than 1% black wineries, black women make an even smaller fraction of that."

But that didn't stop Nitoto from exploring her passion.

"One of the things that has been really important to me as a person is to be there to be an example for other people like me, black people, who have a dream and push for it," she said. "There are so many things to do in the world. You're never going to find out what you're really good at and what's going to bring you joy unless you explore."

A taste for exploration is a key part of the wine-making craft, which is something Nitoto gets better at with every batch.

"I really hope that one day, wine made this way from flowers will be as well-known and widely respected as wine made with grapes," she said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bay Area nonprofit provides CPR and automated external defibrillator training
Benicia, CA12 hours ago
Chicago restaurateur transforms Los Gatos High School cafeteria
Los Gatos, CA13 hours ago
Program bridges language barriers in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA15 hours ago
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin announces 2024 bid for state senate seat
Berkeley, CA15 hours ago
Black History celebrations spotlight new S.F. Bayview community center
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Pioneer rap artist YoYo inspires youth at Black history museum
Redwood City, CA4 days ago
The San Francisco history of California's first Black millionaire
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Prices for single-family homes in San Francisco, San Jose have fallen
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
SF nonprofit helps low-income mothers by offering free doula services
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Caught on Video: San Francisco Muni egg attack amid anti-Asian rant
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Update: Wind gusts rip through Bay Area; 1-year-old critical after tree hits Boulder Creek home
Boulder Creek, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Mission District groups decry violence after assault of 78-year-old woman
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Iconic San Jose State 'Victory Salute' statue found defaced over weekend
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Hate crime allegations filed in San Francisco Dolores Park confrontation
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Residents in Santa Cruz Mountains brace for rare snowfall
Santa Cruz, CA12 hours ago
Parishioners vow to rebuild fire-ravaged historic Oakland Black church
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Bay Area homebuilding work remembered
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Suspect in San Ramon weekend shooting arrested in Southern California
San Ramon, CA1 day ago
Santa Clara County officials open warming centers
San Jose, CA20 hours ago
Neighbors, community rallies around family displaced by deadly SF explosion
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
BART reaches $9M settlement with man dragged by train in SF
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
East Bay cyclists say they're targets of malicious car assaults
Oakland, CA5 days ago
3-alarm fire heavily damages Oakland's historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Update: BART service between Fruitvale, Coliseum restored after nearby fire extinguished
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Weeklong ransomware attack on Oakland government drags on
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Warehouse at Port of Stockton destroyed in spectacular 2-alarm fire
Stockton, CA3 days ago
Police release photo of San Francisco Tenderloin stabbing suspect
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy