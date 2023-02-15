Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WTKR News 3

Lineup for 'BEACH IT!' country music festival to be announced Wednesday morning

By Angela Bohon,

9 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement happening Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

City leaders and a Live Nation representative will be announcing the artists coming to "BEACH IT!" a 3-day music festival scheduled June 23-25.

Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, will also be at the announcement on Wednesday.

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival .

The announcement will take place at 10 am Wednesday, and News 3 is planning to live stream it. This script will also be updated with the full lineup.

