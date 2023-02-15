Open in App
Richfield, WI
TMJ4 News

Richfield's Josh Bilicki ready for NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

By Lance Allan,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuYZv_0knmZyBJ00

As NASCAR's season winds up, Richfield's Josh Bilicki gets ready to begin his season at Daytona, with an exciting year ahead.

"The effort that we have this year in the Xfinity Series is really strong," Bilicki says. "And we're still coming to Road America this year too. So to put together a solid Xfinity program, where I can race in my home state of Road America later in the year. Race at Daytona. Race at the Chicago street circuit. That was important to me."

Bilicki always has to hustle for sponsors, seat time and dollars. This year is no different.

"I think we'll easily do at least 20 races between the Xfinity Series and Cup Series," Bilicki says. "Honestly probably closer to 25 to 30. You know, we always add races as the season goes on. And I think I'm pretty good at finding new sponsors. And we're always looking for new sponsors. We always want to keep our old sponsors happy but we're always looking for new sponsors."

And he also plans on being there when NASCAR returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009. A first for him. "That's very high on my list," Bilicki says. "I've never raced at the Milwaukee Mile in, on the circle. I've raced at the road course actually. The first year I got my SCCA license? We ran the infield, in a Mazda Miata, Spec Miata race car. So to go there and race a NASCAR race would be really cool. And yeah, I mean it's in our backyard. So it's really cool to see that track back on the NASCAR schedule."

As usual, Bilicki had an interesting offseason: racing dirt midget cars at the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And closer to home, driving old NASCAR cars on ice near Superior, Wisconsin.

