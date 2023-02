PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Feb. 14, 2023: Penn-Trafford hockey trips up South Fayette By Tribune-Review

Xavier Solomon and Nate Loughner each had two goals and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a 5-1 victory over second-place South Fayette in PIHL ...