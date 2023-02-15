Local Sports Report: Screven County boys survive upset bid

(WSAV) – The Region 3-AAA tournament and the Region 3-A Division II had exciting nights of action.

The Screven County boys survived an upset bid against Metter. Metter had an opportunity at the end of the game to win, but the shot went begging. Screven County advanced 47-45. The same two teams met on the girls’ side. Screven County’s win was more comfortable this time. They won, 64-50.

The Bryan County boys defended their home gym with 70-37 win over Claxton. In the first game of the night, Savannah High and Claxton. The Blue Jackets pulled out a 45-36.

In Region 3-AAA, the action was just as exciting. Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day were locked up in a battle. Country Day was able to hang on and win, 52-49. In the other boys’ game, Long County cruised to a 31-point win, 79-48.

On the girls’ side, St. Vincent’s overcame a slow shooting start to defeat Johnson, 46-25. In the other girls’ game, Beach had little trouble with Savannah Christian. Beach advanced with a 50-25 win.