Open in App
Screven County, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Local Sports Report: Screven County boys survive upset bid

By Joey Lamar,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkMv_0knmX9lH00

(WSAV) – The Region 3-AAA tournament and the Region 3-A Division II had exciting nights of action.

The Screven County boys survived an upset bid against Metter. Metter had an opportunity at the end of the game to win, but the shot went begging. Screven County advanced 47-45. The same two teams met on the girls’ side. Screven County’s win was more comfortable this time. They won, 64-50.

The Bryan County boys defended their home gym with 70-37 win over Claxton. In the first game of the night, Savannah High and Claxton. The Blue Jackets pulled out a 45-36.

In Region 3-AAA, the action was just as exciting. Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day were locked up in a battle. Country Day was able to hang on and win, 52-49. In the other boys’ game, Long County cruised to a 31-point win, 79-48.

On the girls’ side, St. Vincent’s overcame a slow shooting start to defeat Johnson, 46-25. In the other girls’ game, Beach had little trouble with Savannah Christian. Beach advanced with a 50-25 win.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HS Baseball: Big 6th inning propels Richmond Hill past Country Day
Richmond Hill, GA21 hours ago
GHSBB: Liberty County ready for tall task against Mary Persons
Hinesville, GA22 hours ago
Baker, Broadnax ‘excited’ to host SIAC tournament this weekend
Savannah, GA1 day ago
BHSBB: 4 sophomores lead Savannah High to state tournament
Savannah, GA2 days ago
3rd annual DJ’s Day of Giving to honor slain Bluffton teen
Bluffton, SC1 day ago
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Liberty County
Hinesville, GA14 hours ago
Day 24: Alex Murdaugh testifies for 2nd day in double murder trial
Walterboro, SC11 hours ago
United Way of the Coastal Empire holds largest Read United Day to date
Savannah, GA2 hours ago
Dean Forest Road closure a headache for local business
Savannah, GA22 hours ago
Day 23: Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense in double murder trial
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Gallery: Simply Savannah Marketing hosts Sips at the Station
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Suspect in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond
Bluffton, SC2 days ago
1 person dead, Savannah mayor OK after train vs. vehicle crash in Ravenel
Savannah, GA1 day ago
SPD seeks missing man
Savannah, GA2 days ago
‘Weeping Time’ commemoration set for March 2-6
Savannah, GA12 hours ago
Here’s what’s happening with the public library in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA6 hours ago
Savannah woman charged with DUI after I-16 crash involving GSP
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SPD locates missing man with medical complications
Savannah, GA11 hours ago
Delivery van rollover crash closes portion of 37th Street Connector
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Pooler PD: Man charged with homicide, DUI in fatal I-95 crash
Pooler, GA1 day ago
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash on Abercorn Street
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Local AKA chapter president talks community projects, Founders’ Day
Savannah, GA3 days ago
City of Port Wentworth welcomes new assistant chief
Port Wentworth, GA2 days ago
Front Porch hosts inaugural awards luncheon
Savannah, GA22 hours ago
Savannah Police: Missing woman found safe
Savannah, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy