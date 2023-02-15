Sooners End Big 12 Losing Streak With Win Over K-State

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 61 percent from the field in the second half and ended their 7-game Big 12 losing streak with a 79-65 win over 12th-ranked Kansas State on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
K-State went on a 11-0 run early, but OU responded to take the lead and the game was tied at 36 at halftime.
The Sooners then got hot in the second half and used a 12-0 run to take control.
OU shot 51 percent from the field for the game, and were led by four players in double figure scoring.
Grant Sherfield had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Tanner Groves had 16 points and 6 rebounds, with Miles Uzan adding 13 and Jalen Hill 12.
OU was 11-for-23 from three-point range, with the four leading scorers all making at least two three-pointers.
The win ends the Sooners’ longest Big 12 losing streak since 2017, and matched the Wildcats’ worst loss of the season.
Oklahoma improves to 13-13 on the season, 3-10 in Big 12 play.
The Sooners visit #6 Texas on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0