Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Sooners End Big 12 Losing Streak With Win Over K-State

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsD4H_0knmX5EN00

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 61 percent from the field in the second half and ended their 7-game Big 12 losing streak with a 79-65 win over 12th-ranked Kansas State on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

K-State went on a 11-0 run early, but OU responded to take the lead and the game was tied at 36 at halftime.

The Sooners then got hot in the second half and used a 12-0 run to take control.

OU shot 51 percent from the field for the game, and were led by four players in double figure scoring.

Grant Sherfield had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Tanner Groves had 16 points and 6 rebounds, with Miles Uzan adding 13 and Jalen Hill 12.

OU was 11-for-23 from three-point range, with the four leading scorers all making at least two three-pointers.

The win ends the Sooners’ longest Big 12 losing streak since 2017, and matched the Wildcats’ worst loss of the season.

Oklahoma improves to 13-13 on the season, 3-10 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit #6 Texas on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hot Shooting Red Raiders Continue Win Streak, Down Sooners in Norman
Norman, OK2 days ago
Thunder Lose at Utah in Overtime
Oklahoma City, OK20 hours ago
Class of 2023 of Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Introduced
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma City leaders break ground on new fairgrounds Coliseum
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
AG Drummond rescinds O’Connor-era opinion on religious institution charter schools
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
PHOTOS: Historic Chisholm Trail farm celebrates birth of longhorn calf
Yukon, OK2 days ago
Zac Hanson appointed as deacon of Georgian Orthodox Church
Piedmont, OK1 day ago
New frozen custard shop to open in Edmond
Edmond, OK9 hours ago
OK Air National Guard, first responders train for tornado response
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Oklahoma duo hosts book drive for Black History Month
Oklahoma City, OK23 hours ago
I-240 WB ramp at Sunnylane shut down due to overturned trailers
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Police: Serial burglar behind bars after crime spree across Oklahoma, state lines
Elk City, OK1 day ago
Video: Lexington man flees in 100 mph Purcell chase
Purcell, OK13 hours ago
Langston University student prepares for White House
Langston, OK2 days ago
Silver Alert canceled: OKC police say missing man found
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Police investigating after teen shot in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
One person stabbed in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
City begins trash clean-up outside SW OKC apartments
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Trash truck goes up in flames on highway
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
OSBI arrests man in connection to body found at Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK2 days ago
Calumet home explosion sends woman to hospital with half her body burned
Calumet, OK3 days ago
Woman jumps to safety after car catches fire
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Community minds, hearts, and organizations commit to serving schools in Spencer
Spencer, OK13 hours ago
Suspicious package reported in downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Celebrate the Myriad Gardens’ Crystal Bridge anniversary with free admission
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Arrest made after body found at Lake Thunderbird
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Missing man Casey Register found safe
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Seminole woman allegedly sets man’s motorcycles on fire
Seminole, OK1 day ago
OKC Beautiful needs help planting trees in Midtown, Downtown
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy