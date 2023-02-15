Sooners End Big 12 Losing Streak With Win Over K-State

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team shot 61 percent from the field in the second half and ended their 7-game Big 12 losing streak with a 79-65 win over 12th-ranked Kansas State on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

K-State went on a 11-0 run early, but OU responded to take the lead and the game was tied at 36 at halftime.

The Sooners then got hot in the second half and used a 12-0 run to take control.

OU shot 51 percent from the field for the game, and were led by four players in double figure scoring.

Grant Sherfield had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Tanner Groves had 16 points and 6 rebounds, with Miles Uzan adding 13 and Jalen Hill 12.

OU was 11-for-23 from three-point range, with the four leading scorers all making at least two three-pointers.

The win ends the Sooners’ longest Big 12 losing streak since 2017, and matched the Wildcats’ worst loss of the season.

Oklahoma improves to 13-13 on the season, 3-10 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit #6 Texas on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

