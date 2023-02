Spring hasn’t sprung quite yet, but Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee is gearing up for plenty of activities.

The 64-acre resort hotel will host its annual “Once Upon a Spring” celebration from March 3 to May 14.

The event will feature larger-than-life Easter eggs and spring blossoms in the Eggspression Garden, a themed walkthrough experience, the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, a pirate-themed escape room experience and a springtime scavenger hunt for the kids.

An Easter buffet will be served from noon to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Other events during the spring celebration include “dive-in” movies at the Cypress Springs Water Park for overnight guests, a live stage show, a mobile game and more.

When night falls, the skies come alive on the resort’s animated light curtains in the “Bloom” light show with festive flowers, pastel Easter eggs and bouncing bunnies.

