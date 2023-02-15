Open in App
California State
KGET

Winner of $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot revealed

By Dalu Okoli,

9 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The long-awaited mystery winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot is finally revealed.

Edwin Castro is California’s newest billionaire.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Castro’s name was made public as required in California while Castro wished to remain private and declined to appear at a Sacramento press conference today.

As a result of one jackpot in the past, the California Lottery raised a record $156 million for public schools and experts say that despite the excitement associated with winning, the lottery is a form of gambling.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

