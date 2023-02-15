P.K. Yonge drops girls soccer regional final heartbreaker to Bolles, 3-2 in overtime

P.K. Yonge coach Rebecca Schackow thought her Blue Wave were the better team in their regional final matchup with Jacksonville Bolles Tuesday night. And for over an hour of match time, the scoreboard reflected that.

Yet, no team with the footspeed of Annalise Cannada and a season on the line is ever truly out of a match.

“For us to walk away and not have the win is a little surprising and shocking,” Schackow said.

Cannada’a third and final goal of the night with 4:17 left in overtime capped a shocking comeback for short-handed Bolles and earned the visitors 3-2 win.

The victory advances the Bulldogs (15-6-3) to Friday’s Class 3A state semifinals, the program’s third in four years, to face top-seeded Montverde Academy (13-2-2).

Cannada, Bolles’ star senior, continued a dominant postseason tear and brought her total to an astonishing 19 goals since the start of the district tournament stage.

Bulldogs head coach Matthew Tracy, in his 18th year, has been through his fair share of cardiac-inducing wins but acknowledged he kept his experienced team calm, even down 2-0 at halftime.

“I have experience in trying to calm people down when things aren’t going well and hopefully help them believe that there is a plan that can bring us back into it,” Tracy said.

P.K. Yonge (14-5-1) got out to a quick two-goal advantage but couldn’t hold on against Cannada, a re-energized second-half Bolles attack and its own fatigue in a long match.

Here’s how the Bulldogs made the stunning comeback:

Blue Wave jump out to halftime lead

Both squads started the game having trouble with their control. Many passes ricocheted off of errant first touches, and many pushes on the offensive side were squandered by out-of-reach through balls.

Still, there was no question that the Blue Wave enforced their first-half lead by taking it to the Bulldogs defense right away. P.K. Yonge recorded six shots on goal in the opening frame to Bolles’ zero.

“I thought we had much more attack, much more time on the ball,” Schackow said. “We were very creative.”

That creativity was on display when sophomore Emma Mansfield turned a scrambled play into a score. With 17 minutes left before the half, she sent a high, looping kick just over senior keeper Zoe Lieb’s head to open up the scoring.

Less than 10 minutes later, eighth-grader Lilly Buss won a clash with a Bulldogs defender at midfield and set up sophomore Faith Hardy for the Blue Wave’s second goal.

Fouls pile up after Bolles’ rejuvenating goal

With time dwindling and still down a pair, the Bulldogs used a timely break from the officiating crew to begin their second-half comeback.

A handball call within the 18-yard-box put Cannada at the penalty mark. She stayed cool and scored at the bottom left to halve P.K. Yonge’s lead with 13 minutes to go in regulation.

If Bolles – limited to just two available players on the bench – was feeling fatigued, it sure didn’t show late in the second half. Revitalized by the score, the Bulldogs began to match the Blue Wave’s aggression and win those tossup balls.

That didn’t go unnoticed by the referees, who whistled the Bulldogs for 12 fouls to P.K. Yonge’s five in the match. No matter, Bolles made its charge at a crucial time, wearing down the Blue Wave as its offense finally started to produce and tied the game on Cannada's second goal.

Cannada’s heroism keeps Bulldogs alive

In overtime, the Blue Wave missed a couple chances to reclaim the lead, leading to Cannada's third goal.

Determined to end the game before a penalty shootout, the 1.4 goals-per-match scorer did what she does best by breaking away from the defense on a long run to chip in the winning goal with 4:17 left on the clock.

“She’s been amazing all through the playoffs,” Tracy said. “The biggest thing is her composure to finish it. You can get behind the defense a lot, but a lot of people don’t always put it in the net.”

The Blue Wave flirted with extending the game on a couple free-kick set pieces, but the tying goal eluded the exhausted young squad, who will return all but two seniors next year.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: P.K. Yonge drops girls soccer regional final heartbreaker to Bolles, 3-2 in overtime