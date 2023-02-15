NBL 3x3: Can Cairns Taipans defeat Sydney Kings?

The NBL season is over for a few more teams, while we're already right in the thick of playoff action.

The play-in games provided for some unbelievable entertainment, with everything on the line in do-or-die games. But what do we make of the two teams who got ousted?

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley break it all down for this week's 3x3, while also looking ahead at this week's finals games.

What adjustments should Tasmania make going into Game 2?

Kane Pitman: Start Isaac White and Jack McVeigh for Jarrad Weeks and Matt Kenyon.

Tasmania needs to find a way to score, so inserting two offensive threats into the lineup could be a worthwhile move. In four losses to the Breakers this season, Tasmania have scored 62, 65, 68 and 76 points. Without the organisation and craftiness of Josh Magette, the JackJumpers felt the full force of the Breakers' halfcourt defence, with Milton Doyle only taking nine shots for the game. The other simple bonus would be making some threes. They are an atrocious 24-for-104 from long range in those losses which isn't going to cut it.

Olgun Uluc: I'd like to see them push the pace.

Not having that settling force in Magette made it difficult for the JackJumpers to keep their flow offensively. In Game 1, we saw the ball stick, and that led to a lot of isolation basketball, which just isn't going to work against New Zealand. The Breakers were the No. 1 halfcourt defence in the NBL this season; so a team without their starting point guard was always going to struggle, so why not run? They have guards who can push the pace -- and those three-four type of forwards who can grab a rebound and go -- as well as the depth to physically play up-tempo, so looking for those easy buckets before the Breakers' defence is set may be the way to go.

Peter Hooley: Run more with Milton Doyle off ball.

It's a juggling game right now for Scott Roth trying to figure out how to best use his star import with Magette out. Usually, Doyle will play off the ball and also play some minutes as the point guard when the game gets flowing. However, without Magette on the floor to set up plays and get the ball to Doyle in the right spot during the offence, it's an interesting dilemma. Both Weeks and MacDonald are more than capable running the point for a while, but it's about what works well during games to allow Doyle to get his rhythm. It seems as though from one game without Magette, Tasmania are facing the same struggles that United did without Shea Ili. They may not be massive offensive threats, but their presence on the floor is vital to the team's success.

Can the Cairns Taipans beat the Sydney Kings?

Kane Pitman: It would be a monumental upset, but the defence gives them a chance.

In three games against the Taipans this season, the Kings committed 54 turnovers, which can become a critical source of offence for a Snakes team that ranked second to last in half-court offence across the season. Creating live ball turnovers can help Cairns generate transition scoring opportunities. Aggressive defence could increase the chance of foul trouble on a team down two key players, but they can't afford to die wondering. If Cairns wins the series, I will bet the Kings average 15+ turnovers a game.

Olgun Uluc: I don't believe so.

The Kings have the defensive capacity and depth to be the favourite in any series this season, but it's especially so against these Taipans because of how undermanned they are going into Wednesday's Game 1. Adam Forde won't have Keanu Pinder, while Tahjere McCall likely won't be 100%, so the Taipans are coming into the series extremely thin. Take into account how the Kings will want to play -- pushing the ball any chance they get -- so fatigue will set in for the Taipans' rotation guys; it'll be a tough ask for their bench to keep the team's head above water consistently throughout a series.

Peter Hooley: I think they can.

The Taipans have shown that when everyone writes them off due to big names being out, other players rise to the occasion. It's a credit to Adam Forde and the way he has instilled belief in every single one of his men to be able to contribute when called upon. Yes, the Wildcats were on dead legs in that last game, but Bul Kuol became more aggressive than we usually see and Lat Mayen made some massive plays in the do-or-die game. It's another step up against the best team in the competition, but I think they could sneak out a game whilst they wait for McCall to be 100%.

Whose season was more disappointing: Perth Wildcats or South East Melbourne Phoenix?

Kane Pitman: South East Melbourne.

From early in the season, the Wildcats looked a class below, so it wasn't a surprise to see them eliminated before the final four. South East Melbourne flashed games where they looked a contender, which makes the final quarter meltdown against the Wildcats all the more disappointing. With their season on the line in the fourth quarter, the Phoenix were dominated on the glass, became content with shooting from long range instead of taking advantage of clear mismatches inside and overall went away from what was working. A brutal way to bow out for a really talented top end of the roster.

Olgun Uluc: Perth Wildcats.

Thinking back over the course of the season, the Wildcats were probably among the teams least hit by injuries. The reality is, John Rillie and co. just didn't get the production and impact they would've expected from multiple guys on their roster. Mitch Norton and Todd Blanchfield didn't play up to the value of their respective contracts, and it took time for Brady Manek and TaShawn Thomas to settle in. On top of that, not forming a defensive identity - or recruiting proven defensive personnel - in a league where that's almost always the barometer for success. The good news? The Wildcats' deficiencies are largely fixable, so expect next season's roster to look more like a team that suits Rillie's coaching style.

Peter Hooley: South East Melbourne.

Yes, they had their fair share of injuries, and important ones at that, but this Phoenix team on paper should have been capable of much more than they delivered. Mitch Creek had an MVP season individually and Williams was a dominant force in his first season of NBL action, but it just never came together enough when everyone was healthy. It's been a couple of seasons now that the Phoenix have had a team that should be competing for a title, and when that is the overall measuring stick of success, it's hard to be satisfied with anything but a championship.