Round 1: Lexington tops Shelby in clash of Richland County titans

SHELBY — Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle went into the halftime locker room disappointed in himself.

His team was down 29-26 to Richland County rival Shelby and we was 3-for-12 from the field for seven points and three turnovers. So, during the halftime intermission, Fogle flushed the first half out of his memory and went to work in the second half. He led the Minutemen to a 66-59 victory scoring 21 points and adding nine rebounds and an assist.

"I was just disappointed in myself in the first half," Fogle said. "I was very inefficient on the floor forcing stuff and I knew I could have done better than that. I felt like if I would have played better in the first half, we could have won this game by even more."

Regardless, Fogle's second-half surge propelled the Minutemen to a win in a clash of Richland County titans on Tuesday night in what is expected to be a preview of the Division II district semifinals in a couple of weeks. If all goes according to plan, the Minutemen and Whippets will square off again on March 2.

"It builds our confidence moving forward even more," Fogle said. "We had a few guys out, but I felt like we weren't sure how well we would respond to it coming in and I felt like we did a very good job of overcoming adversity against a very good team."

The Lexington Big 3 of Fogle and seniors Hudson Moore and Baden Forup combined to score 57 of Lexington's 66 points as the two seniors scored 18 points apiece. Forup pulled down 11 rebounds while Moore added eight.

With Lexington missing starting point guard AJ Young and back-up guard Gavin Husty due to a violation of team rules, Fogle knew he and his senior teammates would have to step up in a big way to beat Shelby, a team seeded higher than the Minutemen in the Division II Ashland District.

And boy did they.

"I told them before the game that we were going to have to step up," Fogle said. "With a few guys out, we didn't have a choice. If you want to win basketball games, players have to make plays and we made enough of them tonight."

Moore played all 32 minutes while Forup sat for less than a minute of game time and Fogle nearly logged 30 minutes of action. And every single second was needed.

"We logged a lot of minutes with those guys, but when you are locked in a good rivalry game like this and against a super talented team in Shelby, we knew it was going to be a 32-minute battle," Lexington coach Scott Hamilton said. "We were down three at halftime and we could have done things better in the first half. We just went out and focused on getting back-to-back stops and get it inside a little bit to take advantage of some mismatches. But those three guys really took care of us. We went 7 deep and it may not show it in the scoring column, but those guys gave us some solid minutes so we could get some guys some rest. It was our third game in five days."

The Minutemen outscored Shelby 40-30 in the second half allowing them to come away with a seven-point win. The second-half turnaround was powered by Forup, Fogle and Moore as they combined to score 35 of Lexington's 40 points in the second half.

But what made Hamilton happier was how efficient they were offensively in the second half. Lex had just four turnovers in the second half and shot 51% from the field over the final 16 minutes of game action.

"One of the biggest things I told the guys at halftime was our points per possession was at 0.8 and our goal is always to be over 1 and at the end of the game, we ended up getting it back over 1," Hamilton said. "That tells me we played exceptionally well and made much better decisions in the second half."

With the two teams possibly set to meet again in the district tournament, it would have been understandable for each coach to be a little conservative as to not expose anything they would like to use against each other in the tournament. Hamilton and Shelby coach Greg Gallaway were anything but. They wanted to win Tuesday night and were willing to pull out all the stops to do so. Holding some things back was a thought for Hamilton, but when it came down to it, winning was more important.

"It was discussed, but I also have to be honest and say I am not built that way," Hamilton said. "We came out here to win this game and I think Coach Gallaway did the same. We did what we had to do to get the win. If there is a second game, so be it. We have to focus on games way before that anyway and we wanted to win this one tonight."

Gallaway agreed. Staying true to what a team does at this point of the season seems to be the only play. After all, it is what got them here.

"We were really excited to play in this atmosphere and in front of a great crowd," Gallaway said. "Our guys are going to gain a lot from playing in a game like this, but there weren't any league implications, we already know where we are at in the tournament. We are disappointed because we felt like we didn't execute down the stretch as well as we wanted.

"The thing about us, we are going to be who we are in every game we play. Who we play doesn't change that. We didn't go in with the game plan of trying to hide anything. We just do what we do night in and night out."

Shelby (18-3) was led by Casey Lantz with 17 points while Alex Bruskotter added 16 with seven rebounds and four assists. They were the only two in double figures for the Whippets.

Lexington (18-3) did install an effective zone defense in the second half that helped slow Shelby down and force the Whippets to play half-court basketball. At this point, Hamilton is trying to help his team evolve into a well-rounded team on both ends of the floor.

"It is something new," Hamilton said. "We are trying new things and I think there were a couple of experiments tonight. But we are trying some different things and you have to try and evolve as we approach tournaments. Once you get there and if you are lucky enough to win a couple of games, you are going to start seeing a variety of different teams and it is always great to be as versatile as we can."

Gallaway found the zone to be effective against his offense.

"It did slow us down and they did a great job of switching defenses at the perfect time," Gallaway said. "We got decent looks at times, we just didn't make shots. The biggest concern was how well they rebounded and we got out-rebounded tonight. Every offensive rebound they had, it felt like they scored off of them. Those were killers."

Shelby travels to Ontario on Friday night for a chance to clinch an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and that is the only thing on their minds even though there is a chance of seeing Lexington again in the tournament.

"Our big thing right now, we get a chance to win a league title all to ourselves," Gallaway said. "We don't want to share a league championship so that is all of our focus right now. If we get to play Lexington down the road, we get to play them down the road and that means we are in a good spot in the tournament."

Lexington heads to Mansfield Senior Friday night for a chance to clinch an outright Ohio Cardinal Conference title. They already own at least a share.

