Kern County, CA
KGET

KCFD academy recruits 27 new firefighters

By Dalu Okoli,

9 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department showed their commitment to growing their team by recruiting 27 new personnel.

The department has introduced 27 new fire recruits to their community and these recruits will spend the next 18 weeks in the fire academy before they begin on-the-job training.

KCFD said in the last 12 months, they’ve had five academies, which equals 140 new firefighters protecting our community.

The next academy graduation is coming up Mar. 31 with this new academy to follow.

