Kobe Bryant Revealed The Only Time He Had Been Nervous Before A Game

Kobe Bryant spoke about the only time in his career that he was nervous before a game.

If there was one thing that Kobe Bryant never seemed to lack, it was confidence in his own abilities when he stepped onto the court. This was someone who had entered the league straight out of high school and even as an 18-year-old rookie, he wasn't afraid of the big moments.

While he infamously shot 4 airballs in the playoffs against the Utah Jazz in 1997, the fact that this teenager was willing to take those high-pressure shots, showed what he was made of. He changed his training regimen after that night and went on to become one of the all-time greats.

Kobe was only human at the end of the day though and there was one point in his career where even he was nervous before a game.

"Only time I’ve been nervous for a game is 98, my first All-Star game. Because, I was obviously 18 years old, and I’m looking around the locker room and I’m looking at (John) Stockton, (Charles) Barkley coming out on the court, Reggie Miller, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton, and Penny Hardaway. But it’s just the list of legends just went on and on. So, that was the first time I ever got a little nervous. Outside of that it’s just basketball. Just go out there and do what you do!"

Anyone in that situation would have been a bit nervous at the very least. He became the youngest All-Star in NBA history that year and while he was nervous before the game, he ended up scoring 18 points, which was the highest for the Western Conference All-Stars!

Kobe Bryant Wasn't Nervous Even When We Faced Michael Jordan

If there is one name synonymous with Kobe, it is Michael Jordan . Bryant copied Jordan's mannerisms as well as his moves and the two eventually became very good friends. Kobe always wanted to put on a show against MJ and he got the chance a few months before this All-Star game.

He scored 33 points off the bench and recounted years later that he wasn't nervous when going up against his idol . He wanted to get the message across that he wasn't like the others who Jordan dominated and was there to compete, which is what he did.

