WDA Basketball: Demons battle in an upset win on senior night, one week left in the regular season

Just one week remains in the WDA regular season, with the Bismarck Demons looking for a signature win over the third-ranked Mandan Braves.
WDA Basketball Scores:
| Boys:
| Bismarck Demons
| 89
| #3 Mandan Braves
| 88
| Final
| Girls:
| Bismarck Demons
| 78
| Mandan Braves
| 46
| Final
| Boys:
| #5 Legacy Sabers
| 68
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| 94
| Final
| Girls:
| #5 Legacy Sabers
| 63
| Jamestown Blue Jays
| 60
| Final
| Boys:
| #1 Century Patriots
| 64
| St. Mary’s Saints
| 56
| Final
| Girls:
| #1 Century Patriots
| 78
| St. Mary’s Saints
| 52
| Final
| Boys:
| Dickinson Midgets
| 68
| Williston Coyotes
| 70
| Final
| Girls:
| Dickinson Midgets
| 85
| Williston Coyotes
| 32
| Final
| Girls:
| #4 Minot Majettes
| 89
| Watford City Wolves
| 40
| Final
The Minot girls looked to stay in contention for the WDA Regular Season Title, needing a win over Watford City at home.
