Mandan, ND
KX News

WDA Basketball: Demons battle in an upset win on senior night, one week left in the regular season

By Luke Gamble,

9 days ago

Just one week remains in the WDA regular season, with the Bismarck Demons looking for a signature win over the third-ranked Mandan Braves.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys: Bismarck Demons 89 #3 Mandan Braves 88 Final
Girls: Bismarck Demons 78 Mandan Braves 46 Final
Boys: #5 Legacy Sabers 68 Jamestown Blue Jays 94 Final
Girls: #5 Legacy Sabers 63 Jamestown Blue Jays 60 Final
Boys: #1 Century Patriots 64 St. Mary’s Saints 56 Final
Girls: #1 Century Patriots 78 St. Mary’s Saints 52 Final
Boys: Dickinson Midgets 68 Williston Coyotes 70 Final
Girls: Dickinson Midgets 85 Williston Coyotes 32 Final
Girls: #4 Minot Majettes 89 Watford City Wolves 40 Final

The Minot girls looked to stay in contention for the WDA Regular Season Title, needing a win over Watford City at home.

