Vail, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Vail School District start times to be delayed by two hours

By Marcos Icahuate,

9 days ago
UPDATE: All Vail schools cancel classes Wednesday

Schools will be delayed by two hours due to a hazard spill clean-up, according to a letter sent to parents from the Vail School District.

A chemical spill on I-10 between Kolb and Rita Road caused traffic to be backed up around the area. Clean-up crews are expected to be at the spill around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

School times and bus routes in the district will be delayed by two hours on Feb. 15. while the spill is cleaned up.

"If your student rides a bus, and the bus normally picks up at 6:45 a.m., it will now pick up at 8:45 a.m. If your student’s school normally begins at 8:00 a.m., it will begin at 10:00 a.m. If at all possible, please DO NOT drop your student off more than 30 minutes prior to the revised start time," advises the school district.

VHS also says the following classes will be canceled Wednesday:

  • All Zero Hour Classes
  • Vail Inclusive Preschool AM and Pre-K AM classes at both MMHS and CHS
  • Any field trips leaving before 11:00 a.m.

Schools will still be dismissed at their normal times and after-school activities will continue.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

