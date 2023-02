SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Shakirah Edwards’ 25-point performance led the Rutherford girls basketball team to a 51-50 victory over Bolles, advancing the Rams to the Class 4A Region Final.

The Lady Rams improved to 25-1 and will visit Bishop Kenny on Friday, February 17.

