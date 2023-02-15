Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

USI Softball preparing for first Division One season

By Collin Davies,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJcyQ_0knmKLal00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana softball team is preparing for their first season ever in Division One.

The 2018 National Champions know that they need to take their game to new heights to be successful. At the same, time they are ineligible for the NCAA tournament for the next four seasons.

Sue Kunkle is the head coach in her twenty-second year of coaching the program. She says that the Screaming Eagles have new goals.

“For us it’s winning the OVC championship, the regular season and the tournament. I think that is our biggest feat to get over. We are playing for something. It’s just a little different,” said Kunkle.

With the change in goals comes a changed mindset as well. Junior Sammie Kihega says the team just needs to worry about themselves.

“One of our team goals is to control the controllable. With the four year plan of us not being able to play a postseason, its about us controlling the controllable. Not worrying about who’s going to be in postseason. It’s just playing our game,” said Kihega.

Opening weekend for USI includes a local matchup with the University of Evansville on Sunday at 12:30.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evansville, IN newsLocal Evansville, IN
The Women’s Hospital makes admission to USI softball free
Evansville, IN7 hours ago
Tyler Myers chooses UE with more than basketball in mind
Evansville, IN20 hours ago
Evansville Christian preps for historic sectional game
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
USI’s Sports Management program lands top 10 ranking
Evansville, IN4 hours ago
Owensboro Catholic claims district title over rival Owensboro
Owensboro, KY21 hours ago
Owensboro Catholic looks to rally vs. Owensboro in district championship
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Evansville Day’s Tyler Myers commits to the Purple Aces
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Owensboro Catholic Boy’s win tournament game vs. Apollo
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Owensboro knocks Daviess Co. out of district tournament
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Evansville seriously lacks cultural diversity, study finds
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Evansville officials provide update on Ohio River monitoring
Evansville, IN2 days ago
EWSU: Chemical spill no threat to Evansville
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Video: Lincoln student performs the song Rise Up for Black History Month program
Evansville, IN2 hours ago
IN Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visits Evansville for military monument and museum trail announcement
Evansville, IN13 hours ago
Robards man accused of jackpot switching at Bally’s
Evansville, IN6 hours ago
Owensboro barber reappointed to KY Board of Barbering
Owensboro, KY2 hours ago
EWSU provides inside look at water testing
Evansville, IN1 day ago
West Side Nut Club reveals organizations who got donations
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Symphony of Color Art Contest winners announced
Evansville, IN3 days ago
First Avenue Wendy’s closes its doors for good
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Letter of Intent positions Memorial Hospital for a strong future
Jasper, IN2 days ago
Owensboro mayor responds to threats of pulling funds
Owensboro, KY22 hours ago
Evansville psychologist speaks on mental health issues impacting kids
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Knox County man fixes up Gibson County tombstones
Owensville, IN3 days ago
Evansville recycling center catches fire
Evansville, IN2 days ago
USI professor addresses concerns after deadly earthquake
Evansville, IN1 day ago
River Kitty Cat Cafe now available for event bookings
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Pianist Robin Spielberg to perform at Jasper Arts Center
Jasper, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy