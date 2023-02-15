USI Softball preparing for first Division One season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana softball team is preparing for their first season ever in Division One.

The 2018 National Champions know that they need to take their game to new heights to be successful. At the same, time they are ineligible for the NCAA tournament for the next four seasons.

Sue Kunkle is the head coach in her twenty-second year of coaching the program. She says that the Screaming Eagles have new goals.

“For us it’s winning the OVC championship, the regular season and the tournament. I think that is our biggest feat to get over. We are playing for something. It’s just a little different,” said Kunkle.

With the change in goals comes a changed mindset as well. Junior Sammie Kihega says the team just needs to worry about themselves.

“One of our team goals is to control the controllable. With the four year plan of us not being able to play a postseason, its about us controlling the controllable. Not worrying about who’s going to be in postseason. It’s just playing our game,” said Kihega.

Opening weekend for USI includes a local matchup with the University of Evansville on Sunday at 12:30.

