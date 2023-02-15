Open in App
Lauderdale County, AL
WHNT News 19

Inmate found dead at Lauderdale County jail identified

By Jess GrotjahnAddison Willmon,

9 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility died on Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies were alerted by other inmates that a man was unresponsive in his cell on February 14, around 7 p.m. That man has been identified as 37-year-old Harley James Coyer.

Authorities said life-saving measures were immediately begun but Coyer was not able to be revived, and the Lauderdale County Coroner pronounced him dead.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton told News 19 that the incident likely occurred after 5:00 p.m., which is the last time that Coyer was seen by deputies.

Coyer had been in the Lauderdale County Detention Center since May 24, 2022. He was arrested on several charges including attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Hamilton also said that another inmate became lethargic and exhibited some medical issues. That inmate was transferred to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding Coyer’s death, but the Sheriff’s Office says there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

An autopsy and toxicology report have been ordered.

