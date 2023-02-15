Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson falls to Milton in rivalry matchup, 61-53

MILTON — Junior guard Ayden Goll led all scorers with 23 points and Milton fended off visiting Fort Atkinson 61-53 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday.

Goll scored 17 second-half points, including going 9 of 11 at the free throw line, for the Red Hawks (12-10, 7-6 in conference).

Fort (7-13, 3-9) got 14 points apiece from Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger. Geiger scored 12 in the second half and Cosson had 11 after halftime. Will Chapman scored seven of his 11 after half.

Fort had its chances to avenge a 52-46 home loss from Jan. 5 but couldn’t make enough plays on either end of the floor to get over the hump in what was a closely contested game throughout.

“It came down to missed free throws and missed bunnies,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “There was a stretch we didn’t play selfless defense and take charges.

“Owen played a nice game and Eli is starting to understand the offense. Until we take making free throws and bunnies seriously in practice, we’ll have to play perfect. Milton made us pay when we didn’t do those things. We have to find ways to stop beating ourselves.

“We had a six-possession stretch where we had opportunities to take charges and didn’t do it and then Milton got and-1s. We then missed point blank chances. They built a lead and we’d fight back, that’s kind of how the second half went.”

Fort plays at Stoughton on Friday then hosts Jefferson in the annual Battle for the Paddle game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

MILTON 61, FORT ATKINSON 53

Fort Atkinson 19 34 — 53

Milton 24 37 — 61

Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) — Chapman 4 2-5 11, Cosson 4 5-7 14, Geiger 5 3-4 14, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Hintz 1 3-4 6, Opperman 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 13-20 53.

Milton — Goll 5 9-11 23, Branch 1 1-1 3, Twist 2 1-2 6, McIntyre 3 2-2 9, Kirk 5 1-2 11, Herbst 1 0-0 2, Lueck 1 0-0 3, Wietrich 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 15-20 61.

3-point goals — FA (Chapman 1, Cosson 1, Geiger 1, Hintz 1) 4; M (Goll 4, Twist 1, McIntyre 1, Lueck 1, Wietrich 1) 8.

Total fouls — FA 16, M 16.

Fouled out — M: Kirk.