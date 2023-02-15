Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Lady Lions advance after 52-43 win over Lufkin

By Garrett Sanders,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVttR_0knmGvM500

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) — It’s always a big game when Tyler and Lufkin square off in any sport, especially when it happens to be in the postseason.

That was the case Tuesday night in Tenaha where the Lady Lions were able to knock off the Lady Panthers 52-43.

Tyler will now get ready to face Red Oak in the 2nd round.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Timpson knocks off Union Grove 100-51 in the area round
Timpson, TX21 hours ago
TJC women beat Angelina College 72-66 in rivalry matchup
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Jacksonville starts the playoffs with impressive 56-29 win over Kilgore
Jacksonville, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Union Grove holds off New Summerfield 56-50 in opening round
New Summerfield, TX2 days ago
UT Tyler softball picks up two wins over Cameron on Tuesday
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Winnsboro beats Mineola 68-41 to advance to Prosper regional tournament
Winnsboro, TX3 days ago
Hawkins opens postseason with 68-58 win over Alto
Hawkins, TX3 days ago
Tenaha Lady Tigers punch their ticket to Athens regional tournament
Tenaha, TX3 days ago
East Texans participate in Ash Wednesday
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Congressman Moran visits The Brook Hill School
Bullard, TX1 day ago
LIST: East Texas fish frys for 2023 Lent season
Longview, TX1 day ago
Three local East Texas libraries receive excellence award
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
Longview police looking for missing woman
Longview, TX5 hours ago
What East Texans can do about latest inflation numbers
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Funeral services announced for Henderson ISD student
Henderson, TX1 day ago
SPECIAL REPORT: How ‘terrible’ is Toll 49 really?
Tyler, TX21 hours ago
Alto ISD announces switch to 4-day school week
Alto, TX2 days ago
Rusk County FFA, 4-H students showing off animal projects at County Expo
Henderson, TX1 day ago
Leverett’s Chapel ISD approves move to 4-day school week beginning next year
Overton, TX2 days ago
CenterPoint Energy working on gas line in White Oak
White Oak, TX3 days ago
FRESH by Brookshire’s hosted remodel ribbon cutting
Tyler, TX2 days ago
When City of Tyler Solid Waste plans to finish winter storm tree limb pick up
Tyler, TX1 day ago
East Texas Women: Stephanie Troyer creates unique charcuterie boards for events
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Senior citizens celebrate Mardi Gras at The Hamptons
Tyler, TX2 days ago
New limited time Girl Scout cookie flavor
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Woman dies from injuries after Longview crash
Longview, TX12 hours ago
People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Tyler
Tyler, TX9 hours ago
Lufkin car catches on fire during test drive
Lufkin, TX1 day ago
Mabank ISD proposes more than $100 million in bonds
Mabank, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy