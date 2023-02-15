Tyler Lady Lions advance after 52-43 win over Lufkin

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) — It’s always a big game when Tyler and Lufkin square off in any sport, especially when it happens to be in the postseason.

That was the case Tuesday night in Tenaha where the Lady Lions were able to knock off the Lady Panthers 52-43.

Tyler will now get ready to face Red Oak in the 2nd round.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.