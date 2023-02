Pitt’s pursuit of an ACC title continued in the right direction on Tuesday night, as the Panthers buried Boston College with a massive 21-2 second-half run en route to a 77-58 victory.

Throughout the first 24 minutes of action, the Eagles hung around with Pitt behind solid offensive showings from Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen.

However, after BC cut the Panthers’ lead to just five with around 16 minutes remaining, Pitt finally turned up the volume offensively.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

