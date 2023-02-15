Update: Sheriff investigating shooting death in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released more details regarding an ongoing death investigation that’s now being called a “shooting investigation.”

According to the sheriff, the initial incident occurred on Tuesday, February 14, at 7:55 p.m. when deputies received a call of shots fired in the 3700 block of East Ashland Drive in Terre Haute.

A deceased male victim was reportedly found at the residence with what is suspected to be a gunshot wound. Sheriff John Plasse said an autopsy is being performed and the investigation into the events that led to the shooting is ongoing.

No suspects have been arrested. The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Seelyville Town Marshal, Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, Honey Creek Fire Department, Riley Fire Department, and EMS from Transcare responded to the scene.

Original : The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on a death investigation in eastern Vigo county, according to a Facebook post. The Sherrif’s Office said there is no danger to the general public.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

