Joplin rolls to 81-64 win over Webb City at home

JOPLIN, Mo. – We had a rivalry matchup Tuesday evening as the Joplin Eagles would welcome the Webb City Cardinals for a COC matchup.

The Eagles would take care of business in front of their own crowd with an 81-64 win over the Cardinals.

Joplin will next face Kickapoo on the road tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Webb City will go on the road Friday, February 17 to face Nixa.

