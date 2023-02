Turnto10.com

West Greenwich couple celebrates anniversary 20 years after surprise wedding By LEANNA FAULK, NBC 10 NEWS, 9 days ago

By LEANNA FAULK, NBC 10 NEWS, 9 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — "Smooth sailing," says Bob Verrier on the last 20 years of marriage. Bob and his wife, Karen, celebrated their 20th wedding ...