Four States Home Page

Galena keeps on rolling as they remain undefeated with a win over Riverton

By Tichina Coleman,

9 days ago

GALENA, Ks. — The undefeated Galena Bulldogs were on the road to take on the Riverton Rams Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs were able to pull way with a big 51-33 victory against the Rams. They move to 18-0 on the season and will travel to Columbus to face the Titans Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Rams will be on the road against the Southeast Lancers Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy