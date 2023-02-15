Galena keeps on rolling as they remain undefeated with a win over Riverton

GALENA, Ks. — The undefeated Galena Bulldogs were on the road to take on the Riverton Rams Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs were able to pull way with a big 51-33 victory against the Rams. They move to 18-0 on the season and will travel to Columbus to face the Titans Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Rams will be on the road against the Southeast Lancers Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

