Carl Junction cruises to a 74-31 victory against Neosho

CARL JUNCITON, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs hosted the Neosho Wildcats for senior night Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs coasted to a big 74-31 win over the Wildcats. They now go to 23-1 on the year. Carl Junction sets out to face the Ozark Tigers Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats are on the road Thursday as well to take on the Republic Tigers at 7:30 p.m.

