COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Adjustment spent three hours reviewing an application for a variance submitted by 7Brew Coffee.

The board was asked to consider waiving various zoning and construction rules for 7Brew during its Tuesday night meeting at City Hall.

"It's very small. So we're trying to utilize every single inch of space that we have in there, and yes this is a prefabricated building that comes from Springfield," project manager Ashley Feliu said.

The company was looking to build a drive-thru coffee shop on Providence Road, just south of Raising Cane's. According to the application submitted by the company, it is asked the city to wave various sidewalks, site elevation, and parking requirements, among others.

The board voted down every variant request aside from two that coincide with the Missouri Department of Transportation requirements.

"I'm sorry it didn't go your way," Boardmember Peter Norgard said at the end of the meeting. "I believe your project is probably good. But, I think we are looking for something different, something more compliant."

The City previously reviewed the company's plan in November and chose to deny it.

The post Columbia Board of Adjustment votes down proposed drive-thru coffee shop appeared first on ABC17NEWS .