Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Driver seriously injured in Parker County crash; eastbound Interstate 20 closed 4 hours

By Nicole Lopez,

9 days ago

A driver was transported to a Fort Worth hospital after being seriously injured in an accident on Interstate 20 on Tuesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 5:30 p.m., a box truck was traveling eastbound on I-20, about a mile west of Weatherford, the DPS said in a news release.

Traffic slowed, and the driver of the box truck failed to control speed and hit a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, according to the DPS.

The driver of the box truck was seriously injured and was transported to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

The condition of the driver of the box truck is unknown, and the names of the drivers involved in the crash have not been released.

There was an oil and fuel spill from the crash that required a hazardous-material cleanup. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours, but reopened later Tuesday night.

