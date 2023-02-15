***Sgt. Iris Ortiz, a 16 Year Veteran of the Law Enforcement Profession completes the Prestigious FBI-LEEDA TRILOGY***.
The Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI), Command Leadership Institute (CLI), and the Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) hosted by the FBI.
The Kemah Police Department would like to recognize FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/communityheros/sgt-iris-ortiz-a-16-year-veteran-of-the-law-enforcement-profession-completes-the-prestigious-fbi-leeda-trilogy
