Kemah, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Sgt. Iris Ortiz, a 16 Year Veteran of the Law Enforcement Profession completes the Prestigious FBI-LEEDA TRILOGY

9 days ago

Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

The Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI), Command Leadership Institute (CLI), and the Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) hosted by the FBI.
The Kemah Police Department would like to recognize

Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

