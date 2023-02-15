Open in App
Monroe, LA
“The Quilted History” brings Black history alive at local Monroe museum

By Vallery Maravi,

9 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum is hosting ‘The Quilted History” as part of one of its Black History Month exhibitions.

When we think of quilts, we may think of warmth, but here at the museum, 50 years of Black history in our community are being told through each of these 50 pieces of quilts; The Quilted History.

“As a kid, my father always collected everything. Everything he found, he brought it home. So, that was my beginning of keeping everything,” said family historian and storyteller Carolyn Williams.

This is the life of the Underground Railroad told through quilts and passed down through generations.

“It’s pieces, different pieces put together to create a pattern. That’s why The Quilted History. It’s pieces of my life, it’s pieces of how I was raised, it’s pieces of my community.” said Williams.

It is a combination of different life experiences told in each quilt, and made by several members of Williams’s family.

“Between my aunties, my grandmothers, my mom. In order to uplift, inspire, motivate, and create a positive movement.” Williams added.

The design of each quilt may come in different patterns, shapes, and fabrics. But they all share the same thought of freedom.

“My auntie can say, my dad was a slave. It’s not something you are proud of, but you are proud to say we don’t have to tell someone else’s story, we can tell our own.” Williams explained.

There is also one piece of history made by William’s great-grandmother. Williams says her great-grandmother’s name was Alpha Omega, and she made a quilt that dates back to the late 1800s.

“History is the past, but it is what you do today that keeps you better for tomorrow. Keep the history alive, you can’t heal until you forgive.”

For more information on ‘The Quilted History’ exhibition you can call The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum at

(318) 342-8889.

