Spirit AeroSystems signs 10-year contract with Center Industries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems has signed a 10-year contract with Center Industries .

“A 10-year contract award is not normal, and we don’t give it out lightly,” Senior Vice President of Fabrication and Chief Procurement Officer at Spirit AeroSystems Alan Young said. “Center Industries’ performance has helped make that an easy decision.”

According to Spirit AeroSystems, 75% of Center Industries’ workforce has a documented disability.

Young says Center Industries will be building and assembling the window belt for the 737 Max right here in Wichita.

“The window belt is a large part, and there are logistical challenges with moving it, so having it in Wichita is a big advantage to us,” Young said.

Young says the quality of work Center Industries produces is fantastic.

“Center Industries are a local supplier and a very valued supplier,” Young said. “Their quality is world-class, their delivery on time is world-class, they’re competitive, and, importantly, they’re very agile with the customer, which is us.”

Young says Center Industries built its first window belt back in 1982.

“We know them quite well,” Young said. “A very good reputation that they’ve maintained that whole time.”

Central Industries currently has open positions. For more information, click here . Spirit AeroSystems is also hiring. To apply, click here .

