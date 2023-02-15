Federal prosecutors want Trump's lawyer to testify under an exception that would sidestep attorney-client privilege, reports say
By Hannah Getahun,
9 days ago
Federal prosecutors want Trump's attorney to testify under a crime-fraud exception, reports say.
It can be used if there's reason to believe a client is using legal services for illegal purposes.
One source told CNN prosecutors alleged that Trump used his lawyer to further a crime or fraud.
Federal prosecutors are trying to get one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers to sit down for questioning as part of the investigation into the classified documents that Trump kept after leaving office.
According to two sources who spoke with The New York Times , prosecutors have asked a federal judge to turn to a legal maneuver that would sidestep attorney-client privilege — which protects communications between a lawyer and client — known as the client-fraud exception. This would allow Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran to undergo questioning without the ability to assert client privilege, the Times reported.
Comments / 0