Odessa, TX
KLST/KSAN

TLCA defeats Wall 35-34 securing the 6-3A district title; Bobcats fall to Odessa

By Keion Russell,

9 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles defeat the Wall Hawks 35-34 to secure this year’s title in district 6-3A.

TLCA snaps the Wall Hawks 9 consecutive district titles here tonight under head coach Drew Sherill. With playoffs around the corner the Eagles have a ton of momentum following a sweep of the season series against Wall.

Wall looks to bounce back as the #2 seed. Their opponent still TBD.

The Bobcats fall to Odessa 50-48 in a close one. Central hung in tight all night long, but ultimately it was too much to overcome in the final seconds. Bobcats head into this year’s playoffs 23-9.

