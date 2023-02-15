Open in App
Odessa, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

O-M girls top S-VE in tiebreaker, win IAC division title

By Chuck Brame,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKjt5_0knljV4H00

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Grizzlies won a tiebreaker at home to capture a division title on Tuesday.

The Odessa-Montour girls basketball team defeated Spencer-Van Etten 37-27 in an IAC South Small School tiebreaker to capture the division title. The Grizzlies led the low scoring contest 9-7 at halftime. O-M would build a 25-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter and would stay in front on their way to their first division title in five years.

Division MVP Hannah Nolan led the Grizzlies in scoring with 15 points and Gina Gavich added 10 points for O-M. Abigail Bunce had a team-high 12 points for the Panthers.

Odessa-Montour will face the top-ranked team in the state in Class C in the title game in Union Springs who are undefeated this season. The IAC Small School championship game is on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cortland, NY newsLocal Cortland, NY
Elmira man pleads guilty to driving to Cortland to sell 400 grams of meth
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Edison, Elmira Notre Dame advance in Section IV playoffs
Elmira, NY19 hours ago
The Warrior Shot – Carter Marr’s miracle
Wellsboro, PA19 hours ago
Crusaders fall to Wolves in sectionals on buzzer-beater
Union Springs, NY2 days ago
Addison’s Sands set for big state wrestling tourney
Addison, NY2 days ago
Renegades Box Lacrosse will return in Elmira
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Landen Burch makes first start for ODU baseball
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Car hits pole on Elmira’s southside
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Sammy’s Quick Stop back open after strong winds rip the roof off
Elmira, NY8 hours ago
Guthrie adds Twin Tiers Eye Care to its medical group
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Highest-rated restaurants in Watkins Glen, according to Yelp
Watkins Glen, NY1 day ago
Elmira planning big renovations on Water Street downtown
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Parents sue NYS for son’s 2021 death at Fire Academy in Montour Falls
Montour Falls, NY2 days ago
Weather Alerts in place across United States
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Winds rip off roof of Elmira gas station, bringing down power lines
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Cornell University apologizes to the Oneida Indian Nation and returns decades-old ancestral remains
Ithaca, NY2 days ago
Montour Falls awarded $4.5 million by Gov. Hochul
Montour Falls, NY1 day ago
Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks returns March 1
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Shot fired inside Destiny USA; no one hurt
Syracuse, NY3 hours ago
St. Patrick’s catholic church in Elmira celebrated Ash Wednesday today
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Individuals named in Lake Street standoff
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Community Bank donates $20K to United Way
Corning, NY2 days ago
American Freight in Horseheads to have grand opening next week
Horseheads, NY3 hours ago
Local emergency department outlines safety plans in response to Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Fish Fry Friday helps service organization give back to community
Elmira, NY4 hours ago
Three COs injured during inmate attack at Elmira Correctional Facility
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Lockheed Martin plans to hire 300 employees in 2023
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Park Church celebrates Shrove Tuesday, last day before Lent
Elmira, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy