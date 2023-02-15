O-M girls top S-VE in tiebreaker, win IAC division title

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Grizzlies won a tiebreaker at home to capture a division title on Tuesday.

The Odessa-Montour girls basketball team defeated Spencer-Van Etten 37-27 in an IAC South Small School tiebreaker to capture the division title. The Grizzlies led the low scoring contest 9-7 at halftime. O-M would build a 25-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter and would stay in front on their way to their first division title in five years.

Division MVP Hannah Nolan led the Grizzlies in scoring with 15 points and Gina Gavich added 10 points for O-M. Abigail Bunce had a team-high 12 points for the Panthers.

Odessa-Montour will face the top-ranked team in the state in Class C in the title game in Union Springs who are undefeated this season. The IAC Small School championship game is on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

