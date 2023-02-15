I-5 over the Grapevine open in both directions

Update: Interstate 5 is now open in both directions after snow and icy conditions halted traffic in all directions, according to social media posts from Caltrans.

CHP said the roadway is still wet and slick and advised motorists to proceed with caution. CHP stopped escorting vehicles over the Tejon pass around 6:15 a.m., according to CHP.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The north and southbound lanes of the I-5 are closed because of unsafe weather conditions over the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon .

The California Highway Patrol said once the weather conditions improve the interstate will reopen.

Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road in Kern County, and northbound traffic was being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic.

There was no estimate for when the road might reopen.

