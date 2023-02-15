Open in App
Castaic, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

I-5 over the Grapevine open in both directions

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178dYl_0knlgldK00

Update: Interstate 5 is now open in both directions after snow and icy conditions halted traffic in all directions, according to social media posts from Caltrans.

CHP said the roadway is still wet and slick and advised motorists to proceed with caution. CHP stopped escorting vehicles over the Tejon pass around 6:15 a.m., according to CHP.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The north and southbound lanes of the I-5 are closed because of unsafe weather conditions over the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon .

The California Highway Patrol said once the weather conditions improve the interstate will reopen.

RELATED: Portion of Hwy 58 closed due to snow and ice, road closures in Tehachapi area

Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road in Kern County, and northbound traffic was being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic.

There was no estimate for when the road might reopen.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
CHP escorting traffic through the Grapevine along I-5
Bakersfield, CA14 hours ago
Hwy 178 now fully reopened: Caltrans
Bakersfield, CA9 hours ago
Snowfall closes I-5 over Grapevine
Bakersfield, CA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highway 58 reopens through the Tehachapi pass
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago
Wrong-way driver hits at least 2 vehicles, arrested: CHP
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
How to report non-emergency storm damage in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Body found at northbound I-5 near Hwy 43: CHP
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman dead after struck by train in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
Highway 58 fully reopens Thursday morning following crashes, icy conditions
Mojave, CA2 days ago
PG&E power outage impacting 1,029 customers in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
Hwy 178 partially blocked in single-vehicle rollover crash
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
First responders, county personnel prepare for storm
Tehachapi, CA2 days ago
Tehachapi could see ‘historic’ amount of snow as second storm moves into the area
Tehachapi, CA1 day ago
Winter storm expected to intensify
Tehachapi, CA23 hours ago
‘My life is over:’ Driver’s BAC nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash, reports say
Porterville, CA5 hours ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain closed due to storm
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
PG&E reporting power outages caused by weather
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Boy, 16, identified as Wasco shooting victim
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Blizzard warning issued for Kern County mountain communities
Tehachapi, CA2 days ago
Man dies after shooting on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Massive fire breaks out in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2023
Earlimart, CA21 hours ago
Video shows hail and strong winds in the Tehachapi area
Tehachapi, CA2 days ago
KCSO search for person suspected of robbery from east Bakersfield Vallarta market
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Photos: Snowfall blankets soldiers’ graves at Bakersfield National Cemetery
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Valley Fever Walk postponed due to winter storm
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy