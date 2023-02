defenseworld.net

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC By Defense World Staff, 10 days ago

By Defense World Staff, 10 days ago

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company ...