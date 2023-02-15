Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

Woman, 60, arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

By Andrew Fortin-CalderaSan Jose Police Department,

13 days ago
Kim Ngan Thi Mai, 60, was arrested the day after the fatal collision and was booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, though she was later released on bail. San Jose Police Department

San Jose police announced on Tuesday that a 60-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly fatally injuring another woman in a hit-and-run collision.

Kim Ngan Thi Mai was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of felony hit-and-run, but she was later released on bail, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The collision was reported about 5:40 a.m. on Friday in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, near Cataldi Park. San Jose Police Department investigators learned the woman was pushing and empty wheelchair across the road, outside of a marked crosswalk, when a dark-colored sedan allegedly driven by Mai struck her.

The sedan fled the scene following the collision. Police initially reported a second vehicle "believed to be a full-size U-Haul panel van" struck the woman while she was already down in the street, but later said the van did not strike the victim.

The woman was taken to a hospital with major injuries, and she died shortly after. Her name was not released.

Investigators found the sedan at a home near the scene of the crash, according to police.

"Suspect Mai, the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision, was contacted at the residence where the vehicle was located and arrested," the SJPD said.

