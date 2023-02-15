Open in App
Oregon State
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's early MVP odds are very promising

By Gavino Borquez,

13 days ago
Oddsmakers believe Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a good shot to win the MVP award in 2023.

Herbert has the fourth-highest MVP odds at +1000; a $100 bet would win $1,000. The former Oregon product is right below Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+650), Bengals (+650), and Bills’ Josh Allen (+800), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Herbert finished second in passing yards (4,739) and third in completion percentage (68.2%) in 2022.

This past season, Herbert dealt with fractured rib cartilage and a torn labrum in his non-throwing arm that kept him from playing at the level of his first two seasons.

Other factors are key players on offense had their respective injuries. Additionally, former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s system was vanilla and kept most of Herbert’s throws short and underneath.

But the Chargers are hopeful new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system will do wonders for Herbert, who has yet to fully unlock what makes him such a great player: his immense arm strength and talent.

The middle to deep passing game should improve. While Moore was the Cowboys offensive coordinator, they had the seventh-highest average depth of target in the NFL (8.3 air yards per attempt).

Furthermore, on the move is when Herbert is at his best. And Moore utilized a lot of quarterback movement. In 2019, 2021, and 2022, Dak Prescott had the ninth-most dropbacks where he was rolling right or left or scrambling right or left to throw.

If the Chargers tinker with the personnel by getting a complete tight end and a speedy wide receiver in the draft and Moore’s system proves to play to Herbert’s strengths this upcoming season, he could very well be a strong candidate to hoist the MVP trophy.

