Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KZTV 10

CCIA hosts TSA pre-check program event

By Makaylah Chavez,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070Af8_0knkj02I00

This week the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) is hosting a TSA pre-check enrollment event. CCIA reached out to Idemia, a security company, to help get flyers processed.

"It’s an expedited program so once you come through it allows you to get through the checkpoints a little quicker than normal," TSA representative Melvyn M said.

That's right. No more waiting in long screening lines, taking off your shoes or taking certain items out of your bags. The agency told us that it's easy to apply, there's just a few steps you have to take.

"They can go to our website and pre-register. Once you pre-register, you get an appointment or you can set it up as a walk-in but you have to pre-register first. Get a UE ID number. That’s important to have a UE ID number to get registered," Melvyn said.

A UE number is a universal enrollment identification number. It is similar to a confirmation code. Without it, you cannot finish the pre-check process. Another important item to bring is proof of identity.

This can be either with a passport or through a driver's license and birth certificate. If you have changed your name for any reason you must bring a marriage license or another document showing proof.

The pre-registration can be done on your computer or phone by answering a few questions. The rest of the process, like taking fingerprints, a picture and getting a background check done, has to be done at the TSA pre-check pop-up office on the airports second floor.

The pre-check program is a great option for anyone who is constantly on the go.

"I thought it would really be handy for anyone who are frequent flyers. You get around the crowds right through and be pre-checked and be ahead of the game," Nebraska native Al Hulbert said.

Once at the airport, the process takes about ten minutes. The last day to enroll is Friday, February 17. The pre-check is good for five years and costs $78.

For more information on how to apply, visit tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Xeriscape Learning and Design Garden to promote educational workshop
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Black History Multicultural Celebration at West Oso ISD
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Parks and Recreation Department to offer youth programs throughout spring break
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
26th annual Whooping Crane Festival draws in crowds from all over the US
Port Aransas, TX14 hours ago
Aransas Pass High School students celebrates new accomplishment
Aransas Pass, TX7 hours ago
Corpus Christi Hooks currently accepting '50/50 Raffle Beneficiary' nominations
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Texas A&M University - Kingsville encourages girls to pursue engineering
Kingsville, TX4 days ago
Mental health pilot program offered at several CCISD schools
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
New Aransas Pass tiny home community
Aransas Pass, TX5 days ago
Gregory-Portland parents hope to reach a compromise with GPISD
Gregory, TX3 days ago
Ash Wednesday services in the Coastal Bend
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
New training facility underway for the Corpus Christi Police Academy
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Ingleside baby will be born with half a heart
Ingleside, TX5 days ago
CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island
Corpus Christi, TX15 hours ago
How a local group is trying to spread kindness through painted rocks
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Education to Employment Partners received $20,000 from AT&T Foundation
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Corpus Christi community celebrates 'Bluesday Tuesday'
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Local gym members react to viral video of attack
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Good Samaritan Rescue Mission's new building brings along new hope
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Dangerous road becomes a little more safe
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
A good boy of the CCPD retires from duty
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
Robstown ISD names Interim superintendent
Robstown, TX6 days ago
Vendor applications to operate at city beaches and parks close on Feb. 22
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Rodeo Corpus Christi announces 2023 Concert Series lineup
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
'Community came together': Support for shooting victim Alexis Gonzalez
Corpus Christi, TX14 hours ago
Coastal Bend residents worried about loose dogs in neighborhood
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
New lane closures on Waldron in Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi, TX7 days ago
CCPD investigating death of 'walk-in shooting victim'
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Roadway continues to cause grievances, Robstown can't afford a solution
Robstown, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy